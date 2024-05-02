Craig Hallum Cuts Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target to $13.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 1,983,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,253. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $399.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 196.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

