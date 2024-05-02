Craig Hallum Trims Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Target Price to $30.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDGR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

