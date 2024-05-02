Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $30.33 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,205 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 17.5% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 501,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 250,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

