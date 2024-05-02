CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 1.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $54.43. Approximately 258,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,766,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 252.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

