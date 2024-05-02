Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 692,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,172. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $589.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

