CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of CVS Health worth $317,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.7 %

CVS traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,977,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

