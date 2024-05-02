Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$368,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

