DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Tops $81.48

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00096585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015126 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001655 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

