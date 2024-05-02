Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 580,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,904. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on DLX

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.