Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Increased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 4.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

