Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:DISV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 263,953 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

