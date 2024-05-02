Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Increased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 461.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 14.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 1.26% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $92,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 111,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

