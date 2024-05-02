DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,161,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,472,236. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.