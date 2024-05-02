DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $351,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.42. 25,996,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,651,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.86 and its 200 day moving average is $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

