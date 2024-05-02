DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.22. 3,020,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.92 and a 200-day moving average of $282.33. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

