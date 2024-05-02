Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $22.66

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $24.68. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 1,821,230 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 14.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. HCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,383,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

