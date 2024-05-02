Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.5% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.69. 3,127,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
