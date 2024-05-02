Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 145.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.55.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,761,653,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,088 shares of company stock worth $215,249,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $441.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

