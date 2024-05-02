DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,014. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

