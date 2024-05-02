Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $35.66

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.66, but opened at $33.01. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 144,955 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,812 shares of company stock worth $10,552,415 over the last three months. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

