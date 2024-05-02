Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DFH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of DFH traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 678,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at $51,323,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,323,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,415 over the last 90 days. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

