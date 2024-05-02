Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 682,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

