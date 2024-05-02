Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 682,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.
Read Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical
Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical
In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.