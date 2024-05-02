Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.91.
