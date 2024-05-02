Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

