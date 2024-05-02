Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

ETX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,356. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

