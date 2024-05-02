Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

EFR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,516. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.