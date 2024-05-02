Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 89,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

