Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

