Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,006 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,694. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

