Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 2.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBJP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,470 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

