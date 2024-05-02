Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 714.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224,732 shares. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

