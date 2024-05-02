Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 643,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

