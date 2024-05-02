Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $14.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $762.57. 1,186,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $414.31 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

