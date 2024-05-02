Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAVA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 142,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Endava has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Endava by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Endava by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Endava by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,433,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

