EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in EnerSys by 235.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EnerSys by 894.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 54,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EnerSys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.35. 26,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

