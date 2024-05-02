Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 2nd (BBD.B, BDRBF, BFH, BURL, CAH, CALX, CENTA, CNOB, CVNA, CWCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 2nd:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$91.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$67.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $212.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $126.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$165.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $167.00.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $225.00 target price on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

