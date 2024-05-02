Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.150 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.79. 1,586,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

