EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

EZCORP Price Performance

EZPW traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 681,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,290. The stock has a market cap of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EZPW. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

