EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.
EZCORP Price Performance
EZPW traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 681,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,290. The stock has a market cap of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EZPW. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.