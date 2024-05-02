FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. FARO Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.080-0.120 EPS.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 56,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,245. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $353.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

