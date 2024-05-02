First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.07. 581,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.