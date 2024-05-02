First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.28 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

