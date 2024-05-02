First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after buying an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,716,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

