First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 829,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after buying an additional 100,213 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.02. 14,794,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,555,151. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

