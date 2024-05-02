First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $35.34 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $164.35. 2,431,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.