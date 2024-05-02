First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 2,290,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 180.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.