First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 28.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,480,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,602,000 after buying an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016,140 shares of company stock worth $1,695,868,391 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 8,569,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,545,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.