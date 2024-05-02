First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,608 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $46,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

