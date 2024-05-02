First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,977 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,490. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

