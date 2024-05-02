First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,040,000 after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $530.35. The stock had a trading volume of 269,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,648. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.30. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $544.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

