First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $356.00 at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $359.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $179.33. 2,877,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,469. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

