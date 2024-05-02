First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.65. 1,897,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,424. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.